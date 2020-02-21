Crunchy Onion Snack

Calbee North America’s Harvest Snaps is launching their new product, Crunchions, in three flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, Tangy Sweet Chili, and Kick’n BBQ. The innovative snack resembles a small, crunchy onion ring. Unlike traditional corn-based recipes, Crunchions promises farm-fresh red lentils as the first ingredient and four grams of plant-based protein per serving. This means consumers get real veggie goodness in every bite, no artificial flavors or colors and a deliciously baked crunch.

Calbee North America

www.calbeena.com