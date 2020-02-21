Ferrero USA Opens New Arizona Distribution Center

The newly constructed facility is 643,798 square feet and projected to begin operating by mid-March.

Ferrero USA Inc., part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, announced the opening of a new distribution center in Goodyear, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix.

The newly constructed facility located at 3600 Cotton Lane is 643,798 square feet and projected to begin operating by mid-March. The company plans to add 50 local jobs at the center within its first year of operation.

In recent months, Ferrero has expanded its North American headquarters in New Jersey, opened a new distribution center in Pennsylvania, and assumed management of two manufacturing plants in Bloomington and Franklin Park, Ill.

The Goodyear facility adds capacity for Ferrero to distribute its growing portfolio of brands, including Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch, throughout North America. Over time, the facility will distribute other Ferrero brands, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder, to support overall company growth.

“Ferrero is investing in our presence and business in the U.S.,” said Paul Chibe, President and CEO, Ferrero North America. “We’re introducing new brands and innovations, hiring top talent, and opening state-of-the-art facilities like this new Goodyear distribution center, all of which will help us continue to fuel the confectionery category.”

DHL Supply Chain North America will provide warehouse services for Ferrero’s new distribution center, including shipment consolidation, packaging, distribution and inventory management.