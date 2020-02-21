Natural Performance Drink

LGND Inc. has launched new LGND Original and LGND Silk following a successful test batch. The two natural products are infused with nootropics, ingredients shown to be good for brain health and cognitive function. The drinks are marketed as ‘Nootropic Performance Beverages’ in order to highlight their difference from traditional energy and functional drinks. Both products are vegan-friendly and come in the flavors Ginger Grapefruit and Spicy Ginger. LGND intends to promote performance and well-being by using beneficial ingredients like green tea and turmeric root, combined with nootropic ingredients such as bacopa monnieri and citicoline. The products are sold in 12-ounce cans, with a net carb content of six grams and 30 total calories, as well as 12-unit cases. The drinks have added prebiotics and dietary fiber in the form of inulin, also known as chicory root.

