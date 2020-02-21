Parker’s Named 2019 Southeast Retailer of the Year

The foodservice-focused c-store chain was recognized by The Shelby Report for its customer service, excellent product and its commitment to giving back to its communities.

Parker’s Kitchen was recently named the 2019 Southeast Retailer of the Year by The Shelby Report.

The Shelby Report celebrates “this progressive foodservice/convenience retailer that, at the same time, keeps its eye on the basics — customer service, excellent product and giving back to its communities.”

The article offers an in-depth look at the strategies that have guided the company’s success over the years and includes profiles of founder and CEO Greg Parker, President Jeff Bush and Chief Innovation Officer Eric Jones.

“We’re incredibly honored by this award and by the fact that The Shelby Report has recognized the innovative work that’s going on behind the scenes at Parker’s Kitchen, from technology to foodservice, to ensure the freshest food and the ultimate in customer service,” said Greg Parker. “At Parker’s, we’re committed to meeting the changing needs of our customers and to raising the bar for the convenience store industry.”

Parker’s Kitchen, the food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as pork chops, bone-in chicken, mac ‘n’ cheese, potato logs and daily specials.

Customers appreciate the selection of freshly prepared, Southern-inspired food at Parker’s Kitchen as well as expanded foodservice hours.

Founded in 1976, the company has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

With 64 retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market currently underway, Parker’s is on track to become a billion-dollar company. Parker’s has enjoyed 20-24% annual growth for the past 19 years and was has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for five years. The company employs more than 1,000 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.