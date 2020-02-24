Pilot Company Opens New Texas Travel Center

To celebrate the grand opening in Pyote, Texas, Pilot is donating $5,000 to benefit the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District’s technology program.

Pilot Company announced the grand opening of a Pilot Travel Center in Pyote, Texas.

The Pilot Travel Center features full amenities for area residents and the traveling public, while adding approximately 50 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

“We are thrilled to officially open our 93rd location in Texas and to bring the convenience, great food and amenities of our Pilot Travel Center to Ward County,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company. “Our team is dedicated to providing friendly service and much needed facilities to the area, including 70 truck parking spaces for professional drivers. As part of our commitment to investing in our communities, we are honored to give back to the local school district.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Pilot Company is donating $5,000 to benefit the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District’s technology program.

This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

12 gasoline fueling positions and seven diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza; home-style meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Hot and cold grab-and-go offerings prepared on site daily including salads, sandwiches, fruit cups, burritos and an array of snack items

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

70 truck parking spots

Five showers

Public seating area and laundry

Everyday products for quick shopping needs

The new facility at 164 FM 1927 will be Pilot Flying J’s 93rd location in Texas, including travel centers, dealers and cardlock locations. It is expected to contribute $2.6 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,500 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers.

The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation’s busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.