RTD Dairy-Free Latte

Silk is entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market. Silk Lattes blend the smoothness of almondmilk with creamy oatmilk to create a rich, full-bodied latte. Both the Espresso and Mocha flavors blend high-quality, cold-brew Arabica coffee with rich espresso for a clean, sophisticated flavor. The Mocha Latte mixes three different types of cocoa to ensure a delicious and balanced chocolate flavor. As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, Silk Lattes come in a premium recyclable plant-based bottle, with at least 80% of its material made from renewable sugarcane. The coffee in Silk Almond & Oat Lattes is grown by UTZ Certified farmers. UTZ is a label and program for sustainable farming. Silk Lattes are also Non-GMO Project Verified.

Silk

www.silk.com