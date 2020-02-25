Aged Cheddar Cream Cheese

Finally, there’s a cream cheese spread that’s made creamier, richer and more flavorful. Tillamook’s Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads are made with only the highest quality ingredients (think milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones) and without fillers, gums or preservatives. Flavors include Original, Seriously Strawberry, Very Veggie and Aged Cheddar — made with Tillamook’s beloved aged white cheddar cheese, you won’t find a cream cheese spread sharper than this. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $3.99 for a seven-ounce container.

Tillamook

www.tillamook.com