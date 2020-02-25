BeatBox Beverages Named C-Stores’ Fastest-Growing Single-Serve Wine

According to Nielsen, for the 52 weeks ending Jan. 25, 2020, BeatBox Beverages was the fastest-growing of the top 10 wine brands in dollars, volume and sales velocity.

BeatBox Beverages’ Party Punch, a wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage, was named the fastest-growing single-serve wine brand in the U.S. convenience store channel by Nielsen.

According to Nielsen, for the 52 weeks ending Jan. 25, 2020, BeatBox Beverages was the fastest-growing of the top 10 wine brands in dollars, volume and sales velocity. Nielsen data also shows BeatBox as a top 10 brand in the entire wine segment, despite distribution being limited to fewer than 20 states.

In addition, BeatBox Beverages was one of only five brands awarded a Silver Medal commemorating 50-100 case volume growth as well as double-digit percentage growth on both dollars and volume, with a minimum of 80,000 nine-liter cases in Nielsen channels.

“When we first created BeatBox, we sought to be the Red Bull of the alcohol space. We knew that we weren’t selling wine, we were selling an experience,” said BeatBox co-founder Justin Fenchel.

Fast forward five years and that experience has led to a meteoric rise in distribution and recognition for the brand. Just a year ago, BeatBox was found in fewer than 100 chain locations.

Today, BeatBox is available in more than 1200 Circle K locations, 250 QuikTrips, 400 Speedways, 180 Krogers, 200 H-E-Bs and more. The growth continues with seven new states, several new chain locations opening in Q1 of 2020 and award-winning flavor innovations like brand new Tropical Punch.

“We make building strong partnerships with our distribution partners a top priority,” said VP of Sales, Jeff Chassner.

As 2020 kicks off, BeatBox Beverages aims to continue its year-to-year growth by expanding into five new states and counting.

“BeatBox is poised to be a global brand. We are celebrating our tremendous growth and recognize we are just getting started,” said COO and co-founder Aimy Steadman.

Based Austin, Texas, Future Proof is a collection of millennial founders and established industry veterans developing innovative beverage brands for the next generation of drinkers. Brands include BeatBox Beverages, Brizzy Seltzer Cocktail and CØRKLESS canned wine.