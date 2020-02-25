GasBuddy Debuts New In-App Deal Alerts

The new app feature gives drivers below-advertised gas prices tailored to the individual based on factors such as location, retailer- and partner-funded discounts, as well as app-use frequency.

GasBuddy has announced its new “Deal Alerts” app feature, an innovative fuel-purchasing experience that gives drivers below-advertised gas prices tailored to the individual based on factors such as location, retailer- and partner-funded discounts, as well as app-use frequency.

By checking the GasBuddy app and using the Pay with GasBuddy card, consumers can access discounts that are personalized to them.

“We’re embarking on one of our most significant product updates with the Deal Alerts feature,” said Sarah McCrary, GasBuddy’s CEO. “For nearly two decades GasBuddy has helped consumers save money by surfacing gas prices, and then more directly by introducing Pay with GasBuddy, a payments program that provides a fixed discount on every fill-up. Now with Deal Alerts, GasBuddy is doing the heavy lifting by piecing together ways to bring down the price for the consumer. At the end of the day: check the GasBuddy app, and save.”

Here’s how personalized dynamic “Deal Alerts” work:

Location: Gas prices vary dramatically between street corners, and even greater between cities and states. The higher the gas price in your area, the bigger the potential savings.

Brand Partnerships: GasBuddy has a network of relationships with fuel, consumer and lifestyle brands. To attract customers, a brand can provide cents off per gallon to make them more competitive.

App-use Frequency: Users who are more active on the GasBuddy platform, which includes entering gas prices, using Pay with GasBuddy, participating in the GasBack program, will be awarded with steeper discounts.

Deal Alerts is now available to all Pay with GasBuddy users. To start saving on every fill-up with Deal Alerts, sign up for the free Pay with GasBuddy program and download the latest version of the GasBuddy app in the Apple or Google Play store. Starting today, the first 10,000 people who sign for Pay with GasBuddy will receive $5 in GasBack.