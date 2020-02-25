Healthy, On-the-Go Meals

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.’s Better Break convenience line provides the solution busy consumers on the go have been looking for when it comes to wholesome, flavorful prepared meals. Better Break products are based on fresh vegetables and contain 130 calories or less per serving. Flavorful snacking is just three minutes away, with microwave-safe BPA-free packaging allowing for a quick snack or small, healthy meal ready to go at a moment’s notice. Featuring wholesome and delicious veggies such as cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potato, kale and corn and a delicious sauce, new Better Break offers both vegetarian and plant-based options, packed with four grams of protein per serving. The new chef-inspired meals are available in varieties such as Spicy Pomodoro, Zesty Green Chile and Summer Corn. With an SRP of $3.99, the new single-serve seven-ounce offering will be available at retailers nationwide this summer.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.

www.freshdelmonte.com