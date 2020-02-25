Refuel Opens New South Carolina Location

Refuel will donate 5% of its in-store sales for the first 30 days, up to $5,000, to the Crestwood High School in Sumter, S.C.

Refuel Operating Co. has opened its 36th store in the South Carolina market, located in Sumter, S.C.

Coupled with the announcement of its recent acquisition of the Double Quick chain in Mississippi, Refuel will soon operate 84 stores, placing it as one of the top 75 convenience chains by size in the U.S.

With its focus on a Southeast Coastal experience, exemplified by friendly and fast customer service, Refuel continues their aggressive growth plans, with new to market builds, such as the new Sumter site and quality acquisitions.

The newest Refuel, located at 1495 Camden Highway, S.C., offers grand opening promotions including Free Coffee through March 6, from their new Bean to Cup Brewers, guaranteeing freshly ground and freshly brewed coffee any time of day or evening. Everyday varieties include the Refuel Signature Blend, Costa Rican, Columbian, Dark Roast and Decaf.

Mark Jordan, CEO of Refuel, is a new convert to coffee.

“I was never a coffee drinker. When we went to our new roaster, tasting various blends to insure the highest quality blend, and then brewed in our new equipment, I became a coffee believer…and sort of a fanatic about great coffee,” said Jordan.

One lucky customer will win free coffee for a year and other great prizes, simply by stopping in and entering.

Also known for its in-store boiled peanuts, or “The Unofficial Snack of The South” as Refuel has named them, a wide variety of cold drinks and snacks, and highly competitive fuel prices, there are many opportunities to save with multiple promotions during the first month.

Continuing its long commitment to the communities it serves, Refuel will donate 5% of its in-store sales for the first 30 days, up to $5,000, to the Crestwood High School.