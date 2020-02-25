Retail Outlet Distribution Deal Set for Major CBD Maker

Partnership has potential to add more than 4,000 retail outlets for growing GL Brands hemp-CBD products manufacturer.

Global hemp consumer packaged goods company and house of brands GL Brands announced it has entered into a new U.S. distribution relationship with Imperial Distributors, a leader in distribution and merchandising of supermarket non-food goods.

Imperial will distribute the Green Lotus brand to key U.S. markets to broaden the reach of the company’s topicals, tinctures and soft gel product lines.

Green Lotus combines farm-to-bottle purity with cGMP-processed formulas to deliver safe and quality hemp products. The brand’s growth has been catapulted in part by its focus on building brand equity, its proprietary formulas and agile vertically integrated supply chain.

“We reached record revenue growth last fiscal quarter as a result of the full integration of our Green Lotus brand portfolio,” said Carlos Frias, founder and CEO of GL Brands, “and we are excited to carry our momentum forward into 2020 as we rapidly expand the global footprint of our hemp and CBD products.

Frias noted that Imperial’s robust distribution network should add thousands of new points of sale for GL Brands’ products, ultimately connecting them to additional discerning consumers looking for hemp products.

Imperial Distributors serves over 4,200 mid to large-scale supermarkets, including independent and family owned retail locations, as well as major brands like Whole Foods, Stop & Shop and Price Chopper across the Northeast, Mid-West, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States.

“We look forward to working with GL Brands as their flagship Green Lotus brand of high-quality hemp products continues to generate high demand from major U.S. retailers,” said Naomi Sleeper, Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Strategic Initiatives at Imperial Distributors.

GL Brands delivers a full portfolio of hemp and hemp-derived CBD products through its premier brands Green Lotus and IrieCBD, including tinctures, softgels, gummies, capsules, sparkling beverages, vapes, flower pre rolls, and topical segments to promote greater wellness and balance.