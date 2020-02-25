Rutter’s Opens 77th Store

The 10,000-square-foot location in Bellefonte, Pa., the chain's first in Centre County, features in-store seating, 14 gas pumps, five tractor-trailer diesel fueling stations and a weigh station.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s, which operates c-stores in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, recently opened its newest store in Bellefonte, Pa. — its first location in Centre County, Pa., and its 77th overall.

Located on Benner Pike, the c-store sits at the intersection of Rishel Hill Road in Benner Township, near the Centre County Correctional Facility. After development plans were submitted in 2018, construction on the site began in September 2019.

The store also features the foodservice options that Rutter’s is known for, such as burger, sandwiches and salad, as well as beverages, snacks and more.

Rutter’s will open its 78th location on Feb. 27 in Lebanon, Pa.