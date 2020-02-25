Weigel’s Hosts Cochran Fellowship

The USDA-sponsored tour provided professionals from three African countries an opportunity to learn about U.S. food safety protocols and the U.S. food regulatory system.

Weigel’s recently hosted the Cochran Fellowship, a group of foreign agriculturalists and advocates of food safety.

The USDA-sponsored tour provided professionals from three African countries an opportunity to learn about U.S. food safety protocols and the U.S. food regulatory system. The tour was created to build knowledge exchange and good will with other countries.

Weigel’s Broadacres Dairy was selected to host the group and provide a tour of the dairy facility.

“It was very nice to discover the processes used and see how much you care about food safety,” said USDA Foreign Agricultural Service member Nabil Maovia. “The group learned a lot.”

The dairy plant tour was guided by Douglas Roach, Weigel’s Broadacres Dairy plant manager.

“I think the tour created a chance to help a lot of people today,” said Roach. “I hope they learned something that can keep their countries healthier.”

The Cochran Fellowship group was led by Alan McConnell, an instructor of Food Science associated with the University of Tennessee, and the information was conveyed to the group through an interpreter.

“The group has appreciated the opportunity to learn about US food safety protocols and the US Food Regulatory system,” said McConnell. “We appreciate Weigel’s hosting us, giving us an up close and personal visit.”

Weigel’s operates 68 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell, Tenn.