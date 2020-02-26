Berries and Cream Cigarillo

Some things just go better together. White Owl Duos is a brand-new concept in flavor, delivering a series of perfectly-paired combinations, designed to double the smoking satisfaction. White Owl Duos contains two different cigarillo flavors, working together to create a uniquely new experience. The first edition for White Owl Duos will be Berries and Cream. This pouch brings together two tastes that were literally made for each other. Together, these two cigarillos combine for the perfect mixture of sweet and creamy, for a smoking experience simply unlike any other. White Owl Duos First Edition: Berries and Cream will arrive in stores nationwide in early April and are available in a competitive ‘2 for 99 cents’ format, ‘2 for $1.49’ and a ‘Save on 2’ package that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

Swedish Match

www.swedishmatch.com