KIT KAT Birthday Cake is coming. The launch of this new flavor marks the first time that a KIT KAT Bar will include sprinkles. This new limited-edition bar is a celebration of delicious birthday cake flavored white crème and the beloved crisp wafers we know and love, accented by a colorful assortment of sprinkles. This new KIT KAT Bar is available nationwide starting in April 2020. KIT KAT Birthday Cake comes in a standard 1.5-ounce bar (SRP $1.09).

