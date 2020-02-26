Casey’s Expands Into Oklahoma City

Casey’s is expanding into Oklahoma City with four new locations.
The Akeny, Iowa-based chain has more than 2,100 stores in 16 states. Although there are over 40 stores across Oklahoma, the chain only recently expanded into Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City locations:
- 13001 W. Reno Ave.
- 8000 W. Wilshire Blvd.
- 1685 SW 134th St.
- 15001 S. Western Ave.
Casey’s operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.