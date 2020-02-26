Casey’s Expands Into Oklahoma City

Although Casey's operates more than 40 stores across Oklahoma, the chain only recently expanded into the capital city.

Casey’s is expanding into Oklahoma City with four new locations.

The Akeny, Iowa-based chain has more than 2,100 stores in 16 states. Although there are over 40 stores across Oklahoma, the chain only recently expanded into Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City locations:

13001 W. Reno Ave.

8000 W. Wilshire Blvd.

1685 SW 134th St.

15001 S. Western Ave.

Casey’s operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.