Heineken Offers MLS All Star Game Promotion

Heineken is strengthening its support of soccer and its partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS), announcing a new promotion for soccer fans and beer drinkers.

In a March through early July retail promotion, Heineken is offering consumers a chance to win tickets to the MLS All Star game played at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on July 29.

The 25th edition of the match will pit MLS All Stars against the All Star team from Liga, Mexico, televised live on ESPN and UniMas.

“For Heineken, soccer isn’t just a game. It’s a lifestyle,” said Josh Egan, Brand Director, Heineken. “It’s not just a sport you gather with friends to watch. It’s not just a reason to cheer for your favorite club. No matter who you support, no matter whose flag you fly on match day, the best way to celebrate is with Heineken®. This year we’ve put together an exciting promotion that capitalizes on the growing popularity of soccer in the U.S. and leverages the strong association Heineken® has developed with the game and the loyalty of its passionate fans.”

The integrated promotion is supported with high-impact off-premise shelf, display and cooler merchandising at retail to drive awareness and encourage consumer engagement. On-premise support includes premium team-branded barware and signage. Similar regional POS offers the flexibility to create custom merchandising per team with appropriate consumer engagements and media support.

POS advertising materials in retail stores and on-premise locations will promote the sweepstakes and encourage consumers to enter for the chance to win, by texting ‘SOCCER’ to 77000. One grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to the 2020 MLS All Star game, including roundtrip airfare to the host city and two nights of hotel accommodations.

Heineken is uniquely positioned to expand on its association with soccer, increasing consumer awareness and at the same time presenting retailers and on-premise operators with opportunities to increase sales as soccer continues to gain popularity with sports fans in the U.S.