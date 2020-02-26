NATO Urges Stakeholders to Email Representatives About Flavored Tobacco Bill

H.R. 2339, being voted on Feb. 27, would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes, flavored smokeless tobacco, flavored cigars, flavored pipe tobacco, flavored electronic nicotine products and flavored nicotine disposable products.

With the full U.S. House of Representatives scheduled to vote on House Bill H.R. 2339 on Thursday, Feb. 27, the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) urges retail members and their employees, NATO wholesale members and their employees, legal age adult customers and NATO manufacturer member employees who have not yet sent a letter to their U.S. Representative need to do so now.

Sending a letter via one of the NATO advocacy links below takes only a minute and can have an impact on the final outcome of this legislation.

H.R. 2339 would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes, flavored smokeless tobacco, flavored cigars, flavored pipe tobacco, flavored electronic nicotine products, and flavored nicotine disposable products.

NATO is providing different customized letters for retailers, retail employees, wholesalers, wholesale employees, legal age consumers and manufacturer employees to send to their specific U.S. Representative.

To send a letter, click on the link below for the appropriate letter and follow the easy step-by-step instructions. Before sending a letter to a U.S. Representative, employees should check their company policy to ensure that doing so is allowed.

To send a letter, please follow these simple steps:

Select Appropriate Letter:

Letter options

Click for a retailer letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/650

Click for a retail employee letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/652

Click for a wholesaler letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/653

Click for a wholesale employee letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/654

Click for an adult consumer letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/656

Click for a manufacturer employee letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/655

Click for a hookah lounge letter: https://www.congressweb.com/NATO/660