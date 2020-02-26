New York C-Stores Prepare for Plastic Bag Ban

As of March 1, Stewart's Shops will offer paper bags for five cents, per the new legislation, as well as its reusable shopping bags for 99 cents.

New York c-stores, including Stewart’s Shops, are preparing for New York State’s plastic bag ban, which will go into effect on March 1.

Ahead of the ban, the Stewart’s is offering collectable plastic bags at its shops.

Customers who go to Stewart’s Shops before March 1 can get a free Stewart’s collector’s item in their plastic bags while supplies last. The bag says “I’m one of the last Stewart’s bags (Collector’s Item). By March 1, 2020, I will be replaced by paper and reusable bags. Please reuse me!”

Stewart’s also offers reusable bags at all of its shops for 99 cents. And as of March 1, paper bags will be available for five cents, per the legislation.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Earth Day of 2019, is intended to decrease litter across the state, as well as protect wildlife from ingesting plastic and reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with plastic bag production and disposal.

Garment bags, trash bags and bags used to wrap foods like fruits and sliced meats are exempt from the ban.

