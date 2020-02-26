VERC Enterprises Presents $500 Grant to Elementary School in Lexington

Funded by the ExxonMobil Corporation and Global Partners LP, the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide local retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

VERC Enterprises recently presented Fiske Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., with a check for $500, a grant made possible through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.

Funded by the ExxonMobil Corporation and Global Partners LP, the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide local retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

Gerry Ulysse, Team Leader of the VERC Lexington Mobil, presented the grant check to Fiske Elementary School Principal Brian Baker.

“We’re proud to participate in such a fine program that recognizes and supports the quality of local schools,” said Jim Fitzgerald, President of VERC Enterprises.

VERC Enterprises is an independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 46 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, Mass.

The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and Senior Vice President, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s President.

With more than 350 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and has more than 20% of its workforces comprised of Intellectually/Developmentally Disabled (IDD) citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated.

PHOTO: Gerry Ulysse, Team Leader of the VERC Lexington Mobil presents a grant check to Fiske Elementary School Principal Brian Baker. The grant was made possible through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.