Enmarket Utilizes New Skip, Paytronix Integrated Platform

Skip’s mobile-checkout platform is now integrated with Paytronix Systems Inc. Enmarket is the first retailer to go live with this integration.

Enmarket, with 125 locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, was one of the first retailers to roll out Skip to all of its stores.

“Enmarket is excited to offer our mobile checkout customers a seamless integration with our Enjoy Rewards program,” said Matt Clements, VP of Marketing at Enmarket. “Linking the Enmarket and Skip accounts is simple, and after the accounts are connected, there’s nothing else the customer needs to do to accumulate points and redeem rewards.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Skip’s recent integration with the FIS Global loyalty program. The integration will help increase store traffic, drive revenue growth and enhance shopper engagement.

Today’s shoppers expect a frictionless, personalized experience, and this integration gives mobile-enabled customers greater benefits than those using the slower traditional checkout process. With Skip’s mobile-checkout app, customers can now accumulate loyalty points, receive discounts and participate in ongoing promotions.

“To get the biggest impact, brands must engage with customers through every possible channel. We find that mobile reaches the 20% who engage with the brand most frequently, meaning they are among the most valuable,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing at Paytronix. “Working with Skip to integrate our loyalty program with frictionless shopping, checkout and payment options enables us to strengthen relationships with the right customers who can drive incremental revenue.”

“Paytronix is an industry loyalty leader and provides both high-quality loyalty and a first-class user experience,” said CEO Chase Thomason. “This natural partnership will enable both Skip and Paytronix to continue providing a robust value proposition for retail partners and a notable checkout experience for shoppers.”