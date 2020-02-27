Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Three States

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to a local school or program in each area.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced the opening of three new travel stops, located in Greenville, Va., Watonga, Okla., and Flowers, Miss.

The Greenville store, located on Lee Jackson Highway, adds 45 jobs and 85 truck parking spaces to Augusta County. The Watonga store, located off Highway 3, adds 40 jobs and 50 truck parking spaces to Blaine County. The Flowers store, located off Interstate 20, adds 72 jobs and 94 truck parking spaces to Warren County.

All three locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities.

Greenville, Va.

More than 8,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s

85 truck parking spaces

84 car parking spaces

Five RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

Love’s Truck Care Center

Fresh to Go options

Gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Mobile to Go Zone

CAT scale

Watonga, Okla.

More than 5,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and Subway

50 truck parking spaces

58 car parking spaces

Four diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

Fresh to Go options

Gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Mobile to Go Zone

CAT scale

Flowers, Miss.

More than 9,000 square feet

Arby’s

94 truck parking spaces

70 car parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Eight showers

Laundry facilities

Speedco on site

Fresh to Go options

Gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Mobile to Go Zone

CAT scale

Dog park

“Today is a big day as we open locations in Virginia, Oklahoma and Mississippi,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “These new locations allow us to serve professional and four-wheel drivers and get them back on the road quickly. We’re excited to continue adding convenient locations to communities across the country.”

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location. Love’s will also donate $2,000 to Riverheads High School in Greenville, $2,000 to Building A Better You in Watonga and $2,000 to Bovina Elementary School in Flowers.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.