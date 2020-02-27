Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Three States

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced the opening of three new travel stops, located in Greenville, Va., Watonga, Okla., and Flowers, Miss.
The Greenville store, located on Lee Jackson Highway, adds 45 jobs and 85 truck parking spaces to Augusta County. The Watonga store, located off Highway 3, adds 40 jobs and 50 truck parking spaces to Blaine County. The Flowers store, located off Interstate 20, adds 72 jobs and 94 truck parking spaces to Warren County.
All three locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities.
Greenville, Va.
- More than 8,000 square feet
- Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s
- 85 truck parking spaces
- 84 car parking spaces
- Five RV parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Seven showers
- Laundry facilities
- Love’s Truck Care Center
- Fresh to Go options
- Gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Mobile to Go Zone
- CAT scale
Watonga, Okla.
- More than 5,000 square feet
- Chester’s Chicken and Subway
- 50 truck parking spaces
- 58 car parking spaces
- Four diesel bays
- Four showers
- Laundry facilities
- Fresh to Go options
- Gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Mobile to Go Zone
- CAT scale
Flowers, Miss.
- More than 9,000 square feet
- Arby’s
- 94 truck parking spaces
- 70 car parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Eight showers
- Laundry facilities
- Speedco on site
- Fresh to Go options
- Gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Mobile to Go Zone
- CAT scale
- Dog park
“Today is a big day as we open locations in Virginia, Oklahoma and Mississippi,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “These new locations allow us to serve professional and four-wheel drivers and get them back on the road quickly. We’re excited to continue adding convenient locations to communities across the country.”
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location. Love’s will also donate $2,000 to Riverheads High School in Greenville, $2,000 to Building A Better You in Watonga and $2,000 to Bovina Elementary School in Flowers.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.