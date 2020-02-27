QuikTrip Officially Defines New Term, ‘Snackle’

The c-store chain plans to submit the term to Oxford English Dictionary for consideration in its new word list this year.

QuikTrip (QT) has announced the official definition of its self-created term, “snackle.”

Snackle: /SNAK’UHL/ – Part snack, part meal, a snackle is a perfectly satisfying food and/or drink from QuikTrip. A snackle can take many forms and taste profiles, giving it the unique ability to satisfy any craving at any time.

For several months, QT customers have become familiar with the term “snackle,” and now the company is formalizing the definition.

QT’s newest term has even been backed by celebrity Chuck Norris in a series of advertisements explaining and defining the term snackle. Chuck’s favorite QT snackle is a vanilla cone.

“We’ve had a ton of fun playing with this new term ‘snackle’ over the past several months, and it has really caught on nicely being used much more often by our customers,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker. We have so many snackles to offer in a QT store that are part snack and part meal, satisfying hunger and thirst for our customers.”

QT’s newest word has been so widely used by customers that the company hopes it will be considered by Meriam-Webster for the dictionary’s new word submissions this year. QT also has plans to submit the term snackle to Oxford English Dictionary for consideration in its new word list for this year.

Ranging in type and flavor, QT snackles can be anything from a Big Q drink or vanilla cone, to a grilled cheese sandwich, QT Kitchens fresh pretzel or slice of pizza. Whatever the craving, a QT snackle is sure to satisfy.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 800+ stores in 11 states and over 21,000 employees. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.