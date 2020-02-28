After 25 years, Werner’s has refreshed its look with updated packaging. This new brand reflects the values and attributes on which the company (still family owned) was built, while highlighting Pacific Northwest roots with iconic graphics and bright pops of color. Each package of All Natural jerky pairs well with everything from midnight snacks to midday escapes. Werner’s All Natural beef jerky products are minimally processed with no artificial ingredients and are gluten free. There are no added nitrites, nitrates or MSG.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc.

(800) 459-6420

www.wernerjerky.com