Core-Mark Renews Agreement With BP Products North America

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (Core-Mark) announced today that it has renewed a five-year service agreement with BP Products North America Inc. to provide all of the ampm franchise proprietary products and serve as an approved ampm supplier for non-proprietary products.

ampm is a c-store franchise with more than 1,000 locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

“The strategic focus of ampm on driving innovative fresh food and food service programs aligns perfectly with our desire to help our customers evolve and grow by adapting to meet the needs of constantly changing consumer preferences and expectations,” said Bill Stein, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Growth for Core-Mark. “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with this highly valued customer.”

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to over 43,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, big box, supercenter stores, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.