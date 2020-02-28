Parker’s Donation Supports Disabled American Veterans

The nonprofit organization ensures veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fights for the interests of injured veterans on Capitol Hill, links veterans and their families to employment resources and educates the public.

Parker’s recently donated $5,000 to nonprofit organization Disabled American Veterans (DAV), which the c-store chain raised by selling DAV-branded refillable cups.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive such a generous donation from Parker’s and are grateful for their thoughtful gift,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “These funds will go directly towards supporting America’s veterans and ensuring DAV can continue to offer exceptional service to our nation’s heroes, at no cost to the veterans or their families.”

Founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932, DAV is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling America’s promise to the men and women who served.

The nonprofit organization ensures that veterans of all generations and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fights for the interests of injured veterans on Capitol Hill, links veterans and their families to employment resources and educates the public about the sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

“At Parker’s, we have a strong commitment to supporting military veterans as well as active-duty military and currently employ more than 120 veterans,” said Parker’s President and U.S. Army veteran Jeff Bush. “We’re impressed that DAV goes above and beyond to provide resources for veterans and their families throughout the year. We believe in their mission and want to do everything we can to support area veterans in need.”

With assistance from DAV, service members, veterans and families received over $21 billion in earned benefits in 2019. The organization offers all claims service at no cost to veterans and their families.

Last year alone, DAV provided $296,250 in disaster relief efforts for affected veterans. In addition, the nonprofit organization hosted more than 140 traditional and virtual career fairs. Since DAV started the Employment program in 2014, veterans and families have received more than 146,000 job offers.

In addition, DAV chapters and departments across the nation are actively combating veteran homelessness at stand down events across the country. These events connect veterans who are homeless or at risk for becoming homeless with services such as medical screenings, claims benefits counseling, housing assistance, job placement services, financial advice and other potentially life-changing resources.

Parker’s gives back to every community where stores are located through its Fueling the Community Program, which donates a portion of the profit of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of the month to area schools. In addition, the company endows the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and spearheads an anti-litter campaign in Savannah. Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker donated $5 million to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University in 2018.

Founded in 1976, the company has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

With retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C., market currently underway, Parker’s is on track to become a billion-dollar company. Parker’s has enjoyed 20-24% annual growth for the past 19 years and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the fifth time in 2019. The company employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.