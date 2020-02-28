Plant-Based Portfolio

Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms is a delicious new line of next-generation plant-based protein that looks, cooks and tastes just like meat. Ahead of grilling season, Incogmeato is debuting its new, ready-to-cook plant-based Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage with complete protein. Starting this March, people can find Incogmeato Burger Patties in the fresh meat case at retailers and coming soon to foodservice nationwide. The Burger Patties, Original Bratwurst and Italian Sausage are made with non-GMO soy and have 100% plant-based protein making them a must-have when that meat craving strikes.

Kellogg Company

www.KelloggCompany.com