Sawyer Island Consulting CEO, Founder Inducted Into CDA Hall of Fame

Sawyer Island Consulting CEO and founder Keith Canning was inducted into the Convenience Distribution Association’s (CDA) Hall of Fame on Feb. 25 at the Convenience Distribution Marketplace in San Antonio.

CDA’s Hall of Fame award is presented to the industry’s most valued participants — those whose careers are highlighted by continual accomplishments on the industry’s behalf, and who have demonstrated unquestioned dedication to CDA’s highest values.

Canning’s first exposure to the industry was at 11 years old, when he was introduced to the family business his grandfather started 78 years ago, Pine State Trading Co. in Augusta, Maine. After working at Pine State during school holidays and vacations, Canning officially joined the family business at 22 after graduating from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in Economics.

Canning started in the warehouse in 1987, working his first two years on the night crew. He went on as a salesperson and was promoted to territory manager in 1989 before becoming a buyer for the company. Soon after, he became regional sales manager, then vice president of sales.

In 2007, Canning, along with his sister Gena Canning and cousin Nick Alberding, purchased Pine State from his father and grew the company exponentially, resulting in its sale to Core-Mark.

“Keith is a true pioneer in his approach to the business and always looked for ways to make those around him better,” said Mike Auger, RAI Trade Marketing Services Co., Winston-Salem, N.C. “His energy, passion and commitment are what has made Keith a true CDA Hall of Famer.”

“Any Hall of Fame for any sport or industry is the highest honor that an individual can receive. It is earned, not given, for just putting the time in,” said Mark Davenport, Core-Mark Carolina Division, Sanford, N.C. “It requires individual excelling at the game and creating opportunities and victories for the whole team. Keith Canning fits this description to a tee. Oh, he has put his time in, but what he has done with that time is quite amazing and much too long to list here. Keith uses his charisma and entrepreneurial drive to advance the benefits of our industry. I point to his leadership during his tenure as chair of CDA, his vast networking ability, vision and action for the future and most of all his friendship and counsel to many who know him.”

“Induction into CDA’s Hall of Fame represents a lifetime of achievement and excellence in the convenience distribution industry,” said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. “Keith has been involved with CDA in many capacities throughout his career, putting forth much time and effort to better the industry and our association. We honor his commitment to the industry and are proud to present him with this well-deserved recognition.”

In addition to his wife, who he has been married to for 25 years, Canning has two daughters: Sophia, 24, and Isabel, 21. He thanks them all for their love, support and faith.

CDA is the trade organization working on behalf of convenience product distributors in the U.S. Its distributor members represent more than $102 billion in U.S. convenience product sales, serving a wide variety of small retail formats. Associate members include leading convenience product manufacturers, brokers, retailers, suppliers and others allied to the industry.