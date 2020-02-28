Selling CBD Podcast: VERC Enterprises Moving Full Speed Ahead on CBD

Is CBD about to take off? VERC CEO talks about the company's investment in getting ahead of the retail curve.

While some c-stores are laying back, assessing the developing CBD marketplace, one chain is moving full speed ahead into connecting its customers with the benefits of CBD-related products.

CStore Decisions Senior Editor Thomas Mulloy speaks with New England convenience store chain VERC Enterprises CEO Leo Vercollone about his company’s robust commitment to entering the CBD-hemp marketplace through a partnership with Ceres Natural Remedies, as well as his personal experience with CBD products.

