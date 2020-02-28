Exclusive: NATO’s Briant Weighs In On Flavored Tobacco Vote

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed H.R. 2339, a bill that would ban nationwide sales of all flavored tobacco and vaping products, with few exceptions, as well as outlaw any remote sales not done face-to-face, effectively doing away with online purchases of any kind.

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate, where it is unlikely to be taken up by the Republican-controlled body. The White House issued a statement saying that, should any joint bill reach President Trump’s desk, his advisers will counsel him to veto the measure.

“HR 2339 is government overreach that will deprive retailers and legal age adults the right to sell and purchase legal tobacco products,” said Tom Briant, executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

The ban on flavors includes menthol and applies not only to vaping products, but to all tobacco products, including smokeless or chewing tobacco and cigars. So called “premium” cigars – defined by the bill as any item costing no less than $12.00 – are exempt from the ban.

Critics say that if a similar bill actually cleared both houses and was then signed into law, the measure would seriously hurt the vaping industry. Others say that vaping offers a less harmful alternative to cigarette smoking and hampering the industry would remove that option from those adults who have made the switch from tobacco.

Democrats Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Donna Shalala of Florida introduced the bill nearly a year ago as the “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act.”

While supporters touted the legislation’s aim is to curb the use of vape products among children under 18, critics also pointed out that the federal minimum age to purchase restriction of 21 has been in effect for only two months, which is not enough time to measure it’s success in keeping tobacco and vape products out of the hands of minors.

“U.S. lawmakers should allow the new federal legal (purchase) age of 21 to work to further reduce underage youth access to tobacco products along with the recent enforcement actions by the FDA to remove certain cartridge-based and pod-based electronic cigarette products from the market,” Briant added.

The House version requires the FDA to extend regulations on tobacco products to include all vape products, including e-cigarettes. The bill further prohibits non-face-to-face retail sales, which would effectively ban online sales of tobacco products, including electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS); and prohibits the use of flavored ENDS products, except if approved by the FDA.

There is also the fear that a flavor ban would fuel business to underground tobacco sources while undermining law-abiding retail outlets.

“NATO is concerned that HR 2339 will have a significant negative impact on retailers that sell tobacco products while also encouraging an illicit market in flavored tobacco products,” said Briant.

The law also requires the FDA to implement regulations to require color graphics on the labeling of cigarette packages, depicting the negative health consequences of smoking, as well as regulates products containing synthetic nicotine.

One of the strong objections to the House bill from the vaping industry is the increase in user fees it calls for the FDA to collect from vaping product manufacturers. The fees – estimated to be around $100M – would push prices up. Critics say that few of the of the smaller, independent vape makers will be able to remain viable if the new regulations are implemented.

Of the representatives voting to pass the measure, 208 Democrats were joined by five Republicans. Seventeen Democrats joined 177 Republicans voting against the bill, as did one independent. Not voting on the bill were 22 lawmakers, 15 Republicans and 7 Democrats.