Bold Sparkling Water Flavors

Coca-Cola North America will add more sparkle, and even a little caffeinated pick-me-up, to its fast-growing water lineup with the March 2020 launch of AHA. Eight bold flavor fusions pair widely appealing fruit flavors with trending but less expected ones. The calorie-free, sodium-free offerings will hit stores in multi-packs of 12-ounce cans and in 16-ounce individual cans. The AHA team developed aromatic flavor combinations to meet consumers’ evolving needs. For example, Lime + Watermelon and Strawberry + Cucumber profiles meet the desire for flavor-forward refreshment. And Citrus + Green Tea and Black Cherry + Coffee include 30 milligrams of added caffeine for a little morning or afternoon pick-me-up. The team started with initial list of 800 potential flavors before testing 50 combinations and, ultimately, landing on the final lineup of eight AHA flavors.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com