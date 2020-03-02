GATE Foundation Raises $55,000 for National Brain Tumor Society

Coin boxes were placed at the registers of all 72 GATE stores located across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to collect donations.

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $55,000 for the National Brain Tumor Society.

From July 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019, coin boxes were placed at the registers of all 72 GATE stores located across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to collect donations.

“This coin box campaign shows that even the smallest donation can add up to make a big impact,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “Customers and employees who dropped their spare change into these coin boxes have provided support and resources to families battling brain tumors.”

The check presentation was especially meaningful, as GATE territory supervisor Bryan Cake and his family joined. Cake and wife Melissa’s 13-year-old son Logan is a brain tumor survivor. They accepted the $55,000 donation to the National Brain Tumor Society alongside Katie-Rose Crater, director of regional development/Southeast, National Brain Tumor Society.

“Our family is very involved with the National Brain Tumor Society, and it was so rewarding to see my employer and our customers work together to make this donation happen,” said Cake. “This will help support the critical work being done in research, advocacy and patient services.”

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two coin box collections and two paper icon campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

The National Brain Tumor Society invests in, mobilizes and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments and advocate for patients and care partners.

They raise funds to invest in accelerating brain tumor treatments, prepare the community to navigate their unique brain tumor experience and convene stakeholders while changing public policy to improve the lives and survival of brain tumor patients.

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Company is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.