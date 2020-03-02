More Than 1,000 Shell Sites Offer Outdoor EMV Technology

The fuel dispenser counterfeit fraud liability shift instituted by Europay, Mastercard and Visa goes into effect Oct. 1.

Shell announced that more than 1,000 of its retail sites now offer outdoor EMV technology.

This technology is designed to reduce fraud and protect personal information while fueling up.

The fuel dispenser counterfeit fraud liability shift instituted by Europay, Mastercard and Visa goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Shell is fully committed to providing its wholesalers with the information and resources they need to have their Shell-branded sites EMV hardware and software ready in advance of the liability shift date.

The company’s top priority is to deliver programs and technology that lead to better customer experiences.

Shell Oil Co. is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates over 13,000 Shell-branded stations across 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.