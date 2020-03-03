Crunchy Cheese Snack

Building on the success of hot sauce inspired Tortilla Chips launched in 2018, Taco Bell’s new Cheddar Crisps are sure to shake up snacking with the bold Taco Bell flavors fans know and love. Made by baking 100% real cheese into craveable crisps, and then seasoning with a kick of bold Mexican spices, Cheddar Crisps are a flavorful, keto-friendly, gluten-free, certified vegetarian snack that offers up a good source of protein with no artificial flavors or colors. The Cheddar Crisps are available in three varieties and two sizes, all inspired by iconic Taco Bell flavors: Nacho, Mild Sauce and Fire Sauce, perfect for on-the-go, paired with lunch or added to a charcuterie board.

Taco Bell Corp.

www.TacoBell.com