Dunkin’ Adds Matcha to its Menu

Blended with whole milk, skim or almond milk and matcha green tea powder from Japan, Dunkin's matcha lattes are available hot, iced or frozen.

Dunkin’, which officially changed its name from Dunkin’ Donuts in 2019, has introduced matcha lattes.

As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder.

Dunkin’s matcha lattes feature matcha green tea powder, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where matcha has been grown for more than 800 years.

Blended with customers’ choice of milk, including whole, skim and almond milk, Dunkin’s matcha lattes can be served hot, iced or frozen.

First introduced for a limited time in Springfield, Mass., and Phoenix, Ariz., last year, Dunkin’s matcha lattes are now available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

“Whether you’re an avid Matcha Latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes,” said said Paul Racicot, Director of Global Culinary Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands. “We’re excited to offer millions of Americans a delicious new way to run on Dunkin’ that perfectly matches the iconic brightness and energy that they know and love from our brand.”

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.