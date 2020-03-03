Love’s App Adds Mobile Deals Feature

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores‘ Love’s Connect mobile app’s new Mobile Deals feature offers customers exclusive offers from popular brands.

“Mobile Deals on the Love’s Connect app is a money-saving tool for local customers, professional drivers and those on road trips,” said Dave Frankenfield, vice president of marketing for Love’s. “We’re dedicated to rewarding our loyal customers with the best Highway Hospitality, and we think Mobile Deals is the next step in that evolution.”

Here’s how Love’s customers can access mobile deals:

Go to the app store and search for “Love’s Connect” to download it.

Create an account by entering basic information, such as name and email address.

Open the app and click “Deals” on the bottom menu.

Tap the deals they want.

Scan the mobile bar code at checkout to take advantage of great savings.

Love’s will continue to add new features to the Love’s Connect app to improve customer experiences and get customers back on the road quickly. Other current features include route planner and store locator, which provides information about all of Love’s more than 510 locations, including amenities, fuel prices, restaurants and more.

The Love’s Connect app has additional features for professional truck drivers, including a busy times graph to better plan trips and shower stops, the ability to view Love’s and Speedco store details, a roadside assistance screen that links to Love’s Truck Care locations, a fuel pump activation with Love’s mobile pay and management of My Love Rewards accounts.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.