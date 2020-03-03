Speedway’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals began in 1991 and has since raised more than $121 million for the children’s charity through various fundraising activities.

Speedway raised $11.8 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the U.S. in 2019 — a 25% increase from the previous year.

The donations were raised by daily contributions made by customers, business partners and employees throughout the year.

“Speedway’s continued focus on changing kids’ health and changing the future remains a critical component to our 28-year partnership of fueling miracles together,” said Clark Sweat, Chief Revenue Officer of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Speedway’s customers, business partners and employees step up each year to make a tremendous impact on the lives of kids in their local communities and we’re especially thrilled with their recent expansion to the West Coast. This expansion in 2019 allowed them to support 17 new CMN Hospitals, and now broadens the reach of their impact to a total of 80 CMN Hospitals across America.”

Speedway’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals began in 1991 and has since raised more than $121 million for the children’s charity through various fundraising activities. The majority of funds come year-round from customers who contribute via a donation prompt while checking out or in donation canisters at each store.

Speedway also celebrated a new fundraising record of $2.7 million at their annual Speedway Miracle Tournament — one of the largest golf fundraising tournaments held to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Each year, Speedway organizes the Miracle Children Program, where patient families from locally supported hospitals are able to share their stories to raise awareness of the ongoing needs of children’s hospitals and how changing kids’ health can positively change the future of their communities. The firsthand experiences bring a personal touch to the cause and highlights the importance of donations to fund critical treatments and services.

“Supporting our local communities and our customers by raising funds for local children’s hospitals, through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, is a very important part of our culture,” said Speedway president, Tim Griffith. “Our recent expansion to the western United States allows us to support even more hospitals within the network, providing funding for critically needed life-saving equipment and care. We have very committed customers, business partners and employees who help make our fundraising efforts such a success and we look forward to growing our partnership even more in 2020.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170-member hospitals that treat more than 10 million kids each year. A donation made at a local Speedway directly supports the member hospital serving that community.

Speedway is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 retail convenience stores across the U.S. Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).