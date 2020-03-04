Beck Suppliers Promotes Business Unit Leaders

Lee Beckman and Joe Rosso have been named Vice President of Facilities and Vice President of Branded Fuels, respectively.

Beck Suppliers Inc., the parent company of Beck Branded Fuels, Beck Propane & Fuels, Beck Fuel Systems, Beck Car Wash Systems and FriendShip Stores, announced that it has promoted two of its business unit leaders, Lee Beckman and Joe Rosso.

Beckman, who has served as Construction Manager since 2017, has been promoted to Vice President of Facilities.

Beckman first joined the company in 2005 as Project Manager and is recognized for his efforts and accomplishments in leading Beck Fuel Systems and Beck Car Wash Systems. In addition to third party fuel and car wash system projects, Beckman also plays a critical role in site design, permitting, construction and maintenance of FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen locations.

Rosso, who has served as our Director of Dealer Operations since 2016, has been promoted to Vice President of Branded Fuels.

Rosso first joined the company as a dealer sales representative in 2013, after spending most of his career in various corporate roles with BP. Rosso is recognized for the growing role he plays in this division along with the many improvements he has led during his time as Director. Beck Branded Fuels, under Rosso’s leadership has grown to be the leading wholesale fuel distributor in the Buckeye state.

“Lee is constantly looking for ways to improve communication, efficiency and teamwork within his business units and throughout our entire organization,” said Greg Ehrlich, President. “Joe plays a critical role in helping to add structure, process, education and technology to the growing Beck Branded Fuels division. We are fortunate to have leaders like Lee and Joe who foster a spirit of collaboration and innovation. This not only helps make Beck Suppliers a great place to work, but also drives the continued success of our fourth generation, family-owned company.”

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family-owned and operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer.

The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.