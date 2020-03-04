Dual-Flavor Candy

HI-CHEW expands its innovative portfolio of vibrant flavors twofold with the launch of new HI-CHEW Fruit Combos Mix, featuring Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada. Each ‘chewlet’ offers two layers of tastes that create one amazing fruit-forward experience. Inspired by your favorite hot weather beverages, the new HI-CHEW Fruit Combos offerings stay true to their equatorial roots. HI-CHEW is now available in 16 flavor offerings in the U.S., lending to the candy’s increasing popularity among a growing audience. The HI-CHEW Fruit Combos Mix is offered in a three-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.59. HI-CHEW Fruit Combos Mix is currently available exclusively at 7-Eleven locations nationwide. Starting April 28, HI-CHEW Fruit Combos Mix will be available for purchase at additional retailers.

