J&J Snack Foods Corp. announced the launch of a new product that takes the organization back to where it all began — the soft pretzel. SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Fries are the newest addition to the SUPERPRETZEL brand within the foodservice segment. Tired of the same old French fries on the menu? Soft pretzel fries are the perfect way to mix it up and can be enjoyed as a side or delicious appetizer dipped in your favorite sauces. And as an added bonus, it’s vegan and baked, not fried. Be sure to try J&J Snack Foods NEW! SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Fries to create fun, innovative recipes that add a new pick-me-up to your menu.

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

www.jjsnack.com