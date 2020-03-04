The Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors CEO Greg Martin Has Passed Away

The visitation will be held Friday, March 6, at Bill Head Funeral Home in Duluth, Ga.

Greg Martin, CEO of the Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors, has passed away.

The company sent the following obituary statement, along with information about his funeral services:

Some stories are only as good as their storyteller, and today, we lost one of the best of them.

Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020, Gregory Bonnette Martin passed peacefully surrounded by his family. The void he leaves is only surpassed by the impact he had on those around him.

Whether you knew him as an executive, a neighbor, a church elder or as Boudreaux, Greg’s words could make the calloused cry and the toughest laugh, yet it was the way he lived his life with purpose and on mission that always told the truest story.

Greg was a man who knew and loved the Lord and who let his faith transform each part of his life. He sought to honor God in his business. He served his church community with his whole heart with a desire to encourage and bolster the Body of Christ.

He neighbored well with an open door, an open grill lid and an open heart. He was a faithful friend, never shying away from uncomfortable things, and always being ‘in it with you.’ He was an unwavering husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and all the other titles he was privileged to hold. He made us all laugh, and he pointed us to Christ. He loved the Lord his God all the days of life, being refined by Him in faith until he breathed his last. It’s hard to imagine this journey without him, but our stories are all better because of him.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Wales Martin; daughter, Taylor Martin DeJarnett and her husband Harrison DeJarnett; son, Tucker Wales Martin and his wife Pam Martin; son, Joshua Gregory Martin and his wife Hannah Martin; grandchildren, Jadon Martin, Adelynn Martin, Elise Martin, Leela DeJarnett, Lincoln DeJarnett, Lucienne DeJarnett and Livia DeJarnett; sister, Merle Martin Dooley and Brothers, Wade O. Martin III, David Mills Martin and Wallace Thurston

Martin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wade O. Martin Jr., mother, Juliette Bonnette Martin, and sister, Marcelle Martin Sherrill.

Join us as we honor and celebrate Greg’s life.

It was Greg’s passing wish that in lieu of flowers you consider contributing to the following:

To the work of Ziyada, employing and empowering people in North India, and sharing the gospel there (account # 0649 or HT business): www.tms-global.org

To a holding fund designated for his granddaughter Elise, who has Down Syndrome, to aid with her long-term care: www.gofundme.com

Visitation

Friday, March 6, 5-8 p.m.

Bill Head Funeral Home

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, Ga., 30096

Burial

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Honey Creek Woodlands

2625 Highway 212 SW

Conyers, Ga., 30094

Celebration of Life Service

Saturday, March 7, 1:30 pm

North Gwinnett High School Theater

20 Level Creek Road

Suwanee, Ga., 30024