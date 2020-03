Cali’flour Foods has released its new Topped Frozen Pizzas in four varieties, including Classic Cheese, Artisan Margherita, Supreme Veggie and Pepperoni. Cali’flour uses the whole head of cauliflower (including leaves and stems) to deliver added nutrition and minimize waste. Gluten free, grain free and guilt free — just pop one of Cali’flour Foods’ low-carb pizzas in the oven for a healthy dinner in minutes.

Cali’flour Foods

www.califlourfoods.com