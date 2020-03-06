EG Group Convenience Stores Partner with American Cancer Society

EG Group c-stores to help fundraise to fund breakthrough cancer research and more.

EG Group and the American Cancer Society have partnered to help drive funding for life-saving programs and services provided by the American Cancer Society.

This partnership will take place from Feb. 26 through March 31, 2020. During this time, all EG Group convenience stores across the U.S. will offer their customers an opportunity to make a donation to the American Cancer Society. Brands operated by EG Group include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

Proceeds will help the American Cancer Society fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline. The American Cancer Society said it is pleased to partner with the EG Group to drive funding for these critical programs and services.

“This nationwide initiative allows us to unlock funds that will fuel our mission. We are thrilled to partner with the esteemed EG Group on this initiative and look forward to ongoing collaborations where we can continue to fight cancer together,” said Wayne White, executive vice president at the American Cancer Society.

“We’re proud to help support the doctors, scientists, and service providers at the American Cancer Society who provide life-changing research and help patients manage through this terrible disease,” said EG America President George Fournier. “We encourage our guests to donate to this worthwhile cause. No donation is too small.”

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in nine countries with over 35,000 associates.