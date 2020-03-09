Keto-Friendly Dessert Cups

Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, has unveiled a collection of sweet treats designed specifically for those seeking keto-friendly snacks. Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Cups come in three flavors: Walnut Fudge Brownie, Birthday Cake and Double Chocolate Cake. The no-mess cup makes them a convenient way to enjoy a treat for one any time. With five grams net carbs and 0 grams of added sugar, the new dessert treats are especially attractive to those following the keto diet. The single-serve cups offer a convenient way to prepare a warm snack or dessert for one with minimal effort and clean-up. Beyond the new keto-friendly collection, traditional varieties of Duncan Hines single-serve cake cups are also available in a wide range of indulgent flavors.

