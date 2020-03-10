Amazon to Sell Cashierless Technology to Other Retailers

The company said it takes a few weeks for it to install the cashierless technology in retailers’ stores, depending on whether it’s being implemented in a new or existing store.

Amazon announced that it will begin selling its cashierless checkout technology to other retailers.

The technology allows customers to shop and then leave without waiting in a checkout line. Cameras and other sensors monitor the items shoppers charge them automatically.

Amazon told CNBC it has several deals with retailers already but has not revealed specifics.

Amazon said it takes a few weeks for it to install the cashierless technology in retailers’ stores, depending on whether it’s being implemented in a new or existing store. For existing stores, Amazon said it will “work with retailer to install the technology while minimizing impact on current operations.”

At Amazon Go stores, customers scan the Amazon Go app when they enter the store; at other retailers, customers will scan their credit card. Before they leave, if they want a receipt, they can visit a kiosk at the store and enter their email address, Amazon said. A receipt will be automatically sent to their email address the next time they visit any store with the cashierless technology.

Amazon also said it can tailor marketing and gain insights into purchasing habits by tracking activity at its Go stores. But the company said it won’t collect user data other than an email address to send receipts.

In February, Amazon opened its first full-size, cashierless grocery store: Amazon Go Grocery.

The store, located at the Amazon corporate headquarters in Seattle, 610 E. Pike Street, had been in the works since 2015.

At 10,400 square feet, the store incorporates the same cashierless technology used in Amazon Go locations.

The new store is stocked with about 5,000 items, including produce, dairy, packaged seafood, meat, bakery items, household goods, meal kits and a full liquor selection. Some items are sourced from Whole Foods’ providers. Items from national brands as well as a variety of Amazon’s private labels are also available. Every item is priced individually, so no weighing is required for produce.