Rislone Hy-per Diesel Fuel System Treatment can keep customers’ diesel engines running at peak performance so they don’t have to face a breakdown in the dead of winter. Formulated with a proprietary blend of additives that increase vehicle power, performance and mileage, Hy-per Diesel Fuel System Treatment is a complete fuel system tune-up strong enough for heavy-duty diesel engines but packaged for easy installation in cars, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks. It is designed to improve the quality of diesel fuel by increasing its cleaning ability, boosting cetane, adding lubrication, removing contaminants, fighting corrosion and helping to prevent the fuel from gelling and going bad. Among its features, Rislone Hy-per Diesel Complete Fuel System Treatment includes a patented disposable spout that makes it easy to install without spilling.

