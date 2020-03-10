Parkland to Acquire Conomart Super Stores

The acquisition, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, allows Parkland to build density in southern Montana, where it does not currently have a retail presence.

Parkland Fuel Corp.’s U.S.-based subsidiaries, Parkland USA, will acquire southern Montana-based Conomart Super Stores.

Conomart Super Stores began operations in 1964 under the name GM Petroleum. Today, with a team of roughly 40 employees, Conomart Super Stores operates seven retail sites, branded as Conoco, throughout Billings, Laurel and Joliet, Mont.

“Our team has been successful in serving our loyal retail customers throughout the years, and this opportunity is a natural next step to our growth. I’ve been highly impressed with Parkland, its values and culture throughout this process. They have made taking care of our employees and customers their highest priority,” said Dennis Whitmore, President of Conomart Super Stores.

Parkland Fuel Corp. is one of North America’s and the Caribbean’s fastest-growing independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products.

“Conomart is an established, well-run company with excellent customer service. This acquisition allows Parkland to build density in southern Montana, where we currently operate under Farstad Oil, but do not have a retail presence. We welcome Conomart’s team into Parkland USA’s Northern Tier Regional Operating Center (ROC),” said Dan Dunstan, Vice President and General Manager of the Northern Tier ROC.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.