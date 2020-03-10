Spirit Alternative

Sometimes a cocktail is more about the moment than the buzz. Just because you’re dieting, driving, downshifting, making a baby or training for a marathon shouldn’t mean you have to be satisfied with just club soda. Consumers now have a new way to mark a moment with the launch of Ritual Zero Proof, the first American-made gin and whiskey alternatives to have the flavor, smell and burn of traditional spirits — without the alcohol or calories. Non-GMO and gluten-free, Ritual Zero Proof is made of all-natural botanicals, individually distilled and carefully blended to capture the essence of classic spirits — not to mention, made with natural sugars and fewer (or in the case of the Gin Alternative, zero) calories.

Ritual Zero Proof

www.ritualzeroproof.com