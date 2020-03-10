Yesway Partners With BettermentRS for CBD Procurement, Distribution and Training

Yesway’s CBD offerings, through BettermentRS, now include supplements, topicals, shots, confectionary, smoking, non-smoking and packaged beverages with brands such as Kill Cliff, Weller and Defy

Yesway has partnered with BettermentRS for procurement, distribution and training in the CBD space.

BettermentRS provides distribution or 3PL supply-chain solutions to get those CBD products to market. The company has currently on-boarded 17 CBD products across six brands into Yesway convenience stores, including CBD Living, Eco Sciences, Apis Mercantile, Cannadips, Vance Global and King Karl.

“Yesway, the unquestioned industry leader in CBD, has extremely high quality standards for product going into stores, and thanks to our deep vetting protocol, BettermentRS brings their customers only premium quality brands,” said Dorsey Sparks, President of BettermentRS. “Yesway’s CBD program is led with meticulous care at a very high level by procurement manager Alan Adato. Additionally, their vision and innovation in stepping into the Gen 2 space with packaged beverages and snacks aligns with our vision of bringing CBD to consumers in products that they already love. Through our partnership, we are helping Yesway and consumers Be Better!”

Launched in 2018 and based in West Des Moines, Iowa, BettermentRS is focused on finding the best products for retailers through thoughtful sourcing and distribution of brands. A rigorous supplier vetting process strives for seed-to-sale traceability and the highest industry standards to ensure that only the safest, most potent wellness products are represented.

“Being new to the CBD category, BettermentRS has been an invaluable partner in helping guide me and our merchandising team in identifying the highest quality products in the industry. In addition, Dorsey Sparks works closely with our store associates to provide training, education and merchandising support. All of us at Yesway are excited about the future potential of the CBD category and look forward to our continued partnership with BettermentRS,” said Alan Adato, procurement manager for Yesway.

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and Abilene, Texas. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 421 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.